Ex-soldier shot dead; two killed on resistance

SARGODHA/SIALKOT - Three persons were shot dead in different incidents of violence here the other day.

In Sargodha, an 80-year-old ex-service man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhagtanwala Town. Police told that Subedar (r) Nadir Awan was asleep at his house the other night when unknown accused came and shot him dead. Police moved the body to hospital for autopsy and launched investigation. In Sialkot, two traders were shot dead by dacoits for resistance in separate incidents. Two unknown armed motorcyclists shot dead local trader Basharat Ali for offering resistance to their robbery bid at his shop in Bhikhi Sindhuaan-Satrah village of Daska tehsil.

In Merajpura locality of Sambrial city, three unknown armed dacoits shot dead a local trader Zikariya Warraich on resisting during a dacoity incident at his house on Saturday night.

‘Tampered video only adds to evil record of PML-N politics’

OKARA - Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam said that the recent tampered audio/video exhibition by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a press conference had added to the evil record of PML-N’s politics.

Addressing a press conference here, he said it could be an effort to keep their head above water while their political boat was sinking. He said that the Sharif Family had been making every effort to keep themselves alive in Pakistani politics, adding that they were not hesitant to go against the state institutions. He said that the current worst economic circumstances were the result of decades-long embezzlement of national wealth. “When they saw that resources of the country were shortening, they obtained loans from international financial institutions.” He said that the Sharif Family considered themselves as the only rulers of Pakistan, and everything happened at the wink of their eye. He added that the Sharif Family had always demeaned national institutions in vengeance.

“Honourable Judge Mr Arshad Malik must bring the matter of his personal ignominy before the law, or at least the Supreme Judiciary must take a suo moto for its ultimate end,” he demanded.

Disabled girl gets electronic wheelchair

RAHIM YAR KHAN- The daughter of a poor labourer received a gift of electronic wheelchair from District Police Officer here on Saturday.

Maiza Shookar, a brilliant student, was disabled since birth. His poor father could not afford a wheelchair for her. A few weeks back, DPO Umar Farooq Salamat visited Special Education School where teachers told him that Maiza was gaining weight with her age and her parents were facing difficulties to pick and drop her at school. The DPO promised to gift her an electronic wheelchair; and yesterday, he gifted that to Maiza. She was so much exited after receiving the electronic wheelchair.

She told journalists that it would facilitate her in daily life.