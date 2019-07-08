Share:

KARACHI - Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfand Yar Wali on Sunday said that they did not care of anyone’s annoyance and would continue terming Imran Khan as a selected prime minister.

Addressing a gathering of party activist at Mardan House Karachi, the ANP chief said that budget from the incumbent government has put an extraordinary inflationary affect on masses and it has created dangers of a violent revolution in the country.

He asked the party activists to prepare themselves and participate in large number in the July 25 public gathering in Peshawar. “The real struggle will begin after July 25,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rehbar committee formed by the opposition parties has agreed upon initiating a movement against incumbent PTI government in federation over its economic and other policies.

Wali said it was surprising that those who remained in power during the past three regimes are criticising the past governments for failure of the country.

“We have faced the worst dictatorships and the incumbent rulers are nothing before them,” he said and added that the masses should strengthen their hands so that the future of the country could be safeguarded.

He also criticised the arrest of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah at the hands of ANF authorities and said that it was the worst example of political victimisation.

Speaking on the occasion, party’s Sindh chapter Chief Shahi Syed announced that the party would hold a public gathering in the city against rising inflation in the country on July 21. “A rally would be taken out from the Karachi Airport to the gathering venue as the party welcomes its young leader Aimal Wali Khan,” said Shahi Syed.

He said that although the party was forced out from parliamentary politics through conspiracies but they could not be forced out from hearts of people and political landscape. “We will continue our efforts to raise voice for the issues faced by masses,” he said.

The ANP public gathering in Malir will expose the real face of the selected rulers before the masses,” Syed said.