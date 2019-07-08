Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Davis Cupper player Samir Iftikhar has said that he is eager to deliver for the country in Davis Cup tie against India in Islamabad in September this year.

“If PTF contacts me for Davis Cup tie against India, I shall definitely look into it as I am currently playing good tennis and keen to compete. My services to Pakistan in Davis Cup has always been available and it is on-record that on call from home, I have taken 36 hours flights from USA during my Inter-Collegiate Career during 2012-17 to defend Pakistan against Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, New Zealand and played vital role in our Davis Cup semifinal first ever win against Indonesia in 2015.

“Despite my performances and achievements for my country, unfortunately, no promise has been filled and instead unequal treatment was vetted to me. I am hoping that Prime Minister Imran Khan will look into my father’s appeal and grant him time and take immediate steps to help achieve my dreams to play Wimbledon and represent Pakistan in big international events,” he asserted.

Samir said he recently took part in the USTA US$15,000 on his own expenses and not only reached the final, where he lost to current ATP world Ranked 334 Evan Song of USA 6/2, 6/1, but also won semifinal clash against highly seasoned 2017/2018 ATP world ranked 574/645 player Alexios Halebian of USA, whom he defeated 6-4, 7-5.

“My target is to improve my game and world rankings by playing maximum ATP events and also win crucial Davis Cup ties for my country. But for this, I need financial support from all the stallholders, who want Pakistan to earn more and more international laurels and medals,” he added.