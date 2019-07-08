Share:

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi has said the government is seriously considering steps to check smuggling, under-invoicing and abuse of Afghan transit trade agreement.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad on Monday, he said these steps are important to help the local industry stand on its own feet.

He said we have to go towards industrialization to generate job opportunities for the people.

The chairman FBR clarified that no new tax has been imposed in the new federal budget. He said sales tax registration has been automated.

Shabbar Zaidi said that tax returns for the year 2018-19 can be filed by 2nd of next month.

He said the government's assets declaration scheme received an encouraging response from across the country.