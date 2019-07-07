Share:

Everyone knows that Styrofoam is bad for the planet, but do you know exactly why? Here’s a hint: it’s not just about biodegradability. Styrofoam has become such an acceptable product of every day that people often don’t understand how it harms the environment. Styrofoam is made from polystyrene, which is a petroleum-based plastic. It is the trade name for polystyrene. It’s popular because of its lightweight, good insulation properties, and as packing material for shipping.

However, data has also shown the harmful effects of Styrofoam. The chemicals in Styrofoam containers can contaminate the food, affecting human health and reproductive systems. This effect is further accentuated if the food in the container is reheated. Since the rays of the oven mix with the Styrofoam material, People should always take food out from the container and heat it in a cooking vessel instead.

Punjab Food Authority started fighting against adulteration mafia and has been rooting them out for a long time. On PFA’s suggestions, Packaging Material Regulations of 2018 announced Styrofoam as an unhealthy food container. PFA is doing its best with the available resources. The government should also support such initiatives.

USAMA PERVEZ,

Lahore.