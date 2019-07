Share:

MUSCAT - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with visiting Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Yousef bin Alawi in Damascus, an official statement of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The two officials discussed to develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of both peoples and strengthen efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

The Omani minister also conveyed the greetings of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman to the Syrian president, the statement added.