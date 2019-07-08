Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday successfully persuaded the traders body - Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) - to call off their three-day strike against the taxation policies from federal government in the budget.

A delegation of the traders’ body led by Rizwan Irfan met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House, who was also accompanied by the PTI leaders Khurram Sher Zaman, Ramzan Ghanchi and others.

The business community delegation conveyed their reservations to Imran Ismail over the new taxation to which the governor assured them of resolving their issues on priority basis.

The traders on the assurance also announced postponing their three-day shutter down strike from Monday.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Karachi is an economic hub and business activity in the port city is directly interlinked with the progress and prosperity of the city.

“We will not let this process hinder and will ensure all steps to redress the grievances of the traders community so that they could continue their businesses without any fear,” he said.

The governor further said that they had conveyed their grievances and 11 demands of the community to the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi. The chairman has agreed to form a six-member committee comprising three representatives each from traders and the government so that the issue pertaining to taxes be resolved with mutual understanding,” he said.

He further apologised the traders’ body of his statement in which he blatantly refused any withdrawal of government taxes and action against tax evaders. The governor however said that all of them had to come in the tax net to bring out the country from economic crisis. The traders also suggested measures for broadening tax net. He further assured that tax collection under new taxation would remain halted for a month to sort out the issues.

Jamil Parachi, while representing the trade body, told the presser that they had a telephonic discussion with the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, who assured them of resolving their issues. “The prime minister will also visit Karachi on July 11 along with his economic team and will meet the business community to address their grievances,” he said adding that it was due to this they had postponed their strike call.

Moreover, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also tasked the PTI Karachi Chief and provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman to head a body aimed at playing role of bridge between the government and the traders.

Zaman applauded traders for withdrawing the strike call and said that the issues could only be sorted out through talks. “Traders have assured their complete cooperation with the government and their genuine issues will also be addressed by the authorities,” he said.