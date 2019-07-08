Share:

On Saturday, cables sent by the UK Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, to the Foreign Office containing the British diplomat's remarks on the US president were leaked to the media, provoking a hot debate regarding the status of the envoy’s career after an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the UK ambassador to Washington "has not served the UK well," according to Reuters.

"We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well...So I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won't bother,"" the US president noted when asked about the leak.

In leaked diplomatic cables, the British diplomat reportedly acknowledged that Trump is “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent.”

According to CNN, in cables dating from 2017 to today, Darroch warned his bosses that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace” and described conflicts within the administration as “knife fights,” the report says.

Following the leaks, the UK Foreign Office ordered an inquiry into what was described as a “disgraceful” leak of confidential internal communiques, The Guardian reported.

Reacting to the incident, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt noted that the leaked documents represent the ambassador's personal view and should not be considered as the official position of the British government.

“We continue to think that under President Trump the US administration is not just highly effective but the best possible friend of the United Kingdom on the international stage,” Hunt claimed, cited by The Guardian.

Switching to the topic of Iran, the US president again insisted that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, while urging the Middle Eastern country to be careful in advancing its nuclear program.

Trump claimed that Tehran was doing "a lot of bad things," without providing further details.

"Iran’s doing a lot of bad things. The Obama agreement was the most foolish agreement that you’ll ever find. It expired in a very short period of time… Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters before leaving for New Jersey.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Tehran would face more sanctions and increased isolation if it continues ramping up uranium enrichment above the agreed limits.

On 7 July Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA. He also stressed that Tehran would go on abandoning its JCPOA commitments step by step every 60 days.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year after, Tehran announced that it would suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.