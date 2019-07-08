Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two advocates died in a road accident at Jamra Bus Stop at Sukkur-Shikarpur National Highway in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah, here on late other day night.

According to reports, two advocates identified as Advocate Mian Fiyaz Ahmed Mahar, brother of senior journalists Mian Niaz Mahar, and advocate Irfan Rajput were heading towards Shikarpur from Sukkur when their car collided with fast moving Mazda, resultantly, Advocate Fiaz Mahar died on the spot while Advocate Irfan Rajput sustained severe wound and succumbed to his injuries on his way to Karachi hospital.