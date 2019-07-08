Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement on Sunday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior PPP leader Haji Shafi Muhammad Jamot.

Eulogising the services of the late senior leader of the party, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Haji Shafi Muhammad Jamot delivered great services for the people of district Malir. The adviser said that his untiring services for the humanity would always be remembered. In his condolence message he extended his heartiest sympathies to the bereaved family. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.