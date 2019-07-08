Share:

KARACHI - A pregnant woman on Sunday died owing to alleged transfusion of wrong blood type at a renowned hospital here in the metropolis.

As per details, death of Anum took place during childbirth procedure at Chiniot General Hospital situated in Korangi area of the city.

Family of the victim has staged a protest outside the hospital along with her body.

According to the bereaved family, the doctors at Chiniot Hospital transfused such blood during maternity that did not match Anum’s blood group. The family claimed that Anum’s health deteriorated after blood transfusion and she was immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital where she breathed her last.