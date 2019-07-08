Share:

The celebrated couple took the internet by storm at the Lux Style Awards 2019, leaving the crowd in awe as they committed to each other.

Yasir Hussain popped the question in front of the huge crowd comprising Pakistan’s leading stars, leaving Aziz teary eyed who instantly said “Yes”. All glammed up in Ali Xeeshan, the couple set new standards for the love-birds all around the country.

Making it the highlight of the event, the two received a lot of blessings; however, what’s a proposal without a tinge of criticism added to it.

The video went viral leading to millions of people condemning their display of affection and setting a “socially inappropriate” example for the youth.

Let us know about your take on this!