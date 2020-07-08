Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 21st Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider) and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) was observed on Tuesday at their native towns, Swabi in KPK province and Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan respectively, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media wing said that the wreath-laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to supreme sacrifices of the valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s grave while Commandant Malakand Task Force laid floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. People from various walk of lives, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shahuada attend the ceremony.

Both the war heroes had written history in the battlefield with their blood against all odds. The COAS, a day earlier, paid glowing tribute to the indomitable courage, devotion and exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider by saying, “There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning (SAPM) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil War for rendering sacrifice of their lives to protect the motherland.

In a tweet, the SAPM said: “Today we salute our valiant sons of the soil, Col Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, who epitomize bravery in the face of adversity and the unflinching resolve of our people to protect Pakistan.” The SAPM noted that these heroes, and many since, were the real strength of Pakistan.