ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday said it was committed to the cause of Kashmir and would raise the issue at all platforms.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi told AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in a meeting that the government and people of Pakistan were standing by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan had raised voice against Indian occupation forces’ brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan would continue fighting the case of right to self-determination of the Kashmiris at every forum.

The AJK premier on the occasion said that India had suffered defeat against the Kashmiris’ resolve despite using all types of force.

He said photo of the grandson of Bashir Ahmed after his killing had shaken the world.

The AJK Prime Minister said the Kashmiris had written unmatched stories of sacrifices in July and this was a month of struggle.

