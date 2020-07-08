Share:

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday stressed that he stands firm on his stance and a little investigation into the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Lyari gangwar leader Uzair Baloch will provide many evidences.

Ali Zaidi further added that Nabeel Gabol had also verified that police refused to sign the Uzair Baloch JIT report.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) stance that it has no links Uzair Baloch and Former chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Ahmed Morai is very weak.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Ali Haider Zaidi not only raised serious questions but also presented the JIT report as evidence.

The federal minister went on to say that it is now judiciary’s duty to review the case because it is important to rid the political parties of criminal elements.