The main stock indexes on Wall Street edged lower in overnight trading, as several US states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona, and California, have registered a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were higher in morning trade on Wednesday, according to CNBC News.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up slightly, while the Topix index added 0.3 percent. In South Korea, however, the Kospi slipped about 0.1 percent.

In mainland China, the Shanghai composite gained about 0.5 percent, while the Shenzhen component went 0.396 percent up. Hong Kong's Hang Seng also rose 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.16 percent.

Overall in the region, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 0.31 percent.

Australia's state of Victoria has seen a spike in coronavirus cases recently, prompting the authorities to reimpose restrictions in some areas. At the same time, Australian Prime Minister Morrison said on Wednesday morning he is not considering reimposing health restrictions nationwide.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 396.85 points, or 1.5 percent overnight. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. For the Dow, it was first losses in three sessions.