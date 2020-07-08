Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Tuesday said that not a single member of his party had been nominated in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report into Baldia Town factory fire incident released by the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government. Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, the MQM-P leader ignored the questions on JIT report into Baldia Town factory fire incident and said that not a single member of his party has been nominated in the report, adding that questions should be asked to the ones nominated in the report. Speaking about the load shedding in the metropolis, Amir Khan said that the Karachiites have been suffering due to the worst power outages, adding that the K-Electric is becoming a mafia. “Billions of rupees were being earned through overbilling,” he said and added how the students would get education when there are power outages. He said that the K-Electric is not ready to spend a single penny on Karachi but National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs2.98.