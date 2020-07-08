Share:

Brazil on Monday reported 1,254 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

The death toll in Brazil reached 66,741, according to the data by the country's Health Ministry.

A total of 45,305 new cases were reported in the Latin American country, pushing the total count to over 1.66 million.

Meanwhile, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mexico

The death toll in Mexico rose to 32,014 with 895 more fatalities, the country’s Health Ministry data showed.

The number of cases surged to 268,008 with 6,258 additions over the past 24 hours.

Over 163,600 patients have recovered so far from the virus in the country.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 544,100 people worldwide, with infections surpassing 11.82 million and recoveries over 6.44 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.