LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Home (ACS Home) briefed the meeting about the overall law and order situation.

The meeting decided that activities of the elements involved in sectarianism will be strictly contained and entry and exit points of the province will be rigorously monitored.

It also decided that the ban on collection of funds or donations by banned organizations and their facilitators will be strictly implemented. Also, the meeting decided to initiate action against the elements involved in spreading hate material on social media sites The CM directed the concerned officials to take every possible step for the protection of life and property of the people adding that legal action be initiated against violators of the law. He said that action be initiated against the criminals under the policy of showing zero tolerance.

He further directed that coordination between federal and provincial line departments should be made more effective.

The CM further directed to take indiscriminate action against the elements involved in sectarianism.

The meeting was told that following the completion of NGOs’ audit, Punjab Charity Commission has been constituted and a portal has also been developed for their online registration. The meeting decided to activate the strategic board in the Home Department. The meeting was told that no sectarian incident has occurred in Punjab from February 2017 till to date. The Chief Minister appreciated the performance of the Home Department, CTD, police and concerned agencies. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, IG Police and high officials attended the meeting.

Chairs meeting on disaster management

Buzdar chaired the meeting of Cabinet Committee for Disaster Management at civil secretariat here on Tuesday to review the departmental preparedness for countering any possible threat of flood in monsoon season.

The CM directed the line departments to remain fully vigilant and the flow of water in rivers be continuously monitored. The PDMA’s control room should monitor the situation and best coordination be ensured between federal and provincial departments, he added.

The CM directed to devise a district-level emergency plan and added that district inspection committees should review arrangements by holding regular meetings. He expressed indignation over delay in the cleanliness of nullahs and directed that this job should have been completed in the month of June. Action will be initiated against those responsible for the delay, he said. He directed the cleanliness of nullahs be completed on an emergent basis and report be submitted.

Similarly, all arrangements should be completed at the earliest to deal with urban flooding. The third-party audit will be conducted to determine the safety of dykes and flood protection spurs of rivers.

A comprehensive plan be devised for drainage of water in cities, he added. Similarly, DG PDMA should ensure the availability of necessary equipment in warehouses and dewatering sets should be kept functional.

The antivenom vaccines should be available in abundance in districts, he added.

He directed that an effective plan should be devised for early disposal of rainwater in low-lying areas of Lahore and the Meteorological Department should submit its weather report on a daily basis. He further ordered that daily reports about rain in catchment areas of rivers be compiled and line departments should complete their emergency plans to deal with any untoward situation. Provincial Ministers Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), Secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting while Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, SMBR and Divisional Commissioners participated via video link.

Augustine presents book to CM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine presented a book ‘White in Flag’ to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

The CM appreciated the book about minorities adding that the Christian community has played an important role in national development. He asserted the minority communities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and a minority empowerment package has been advanced to ensure their composite development. The budget for minorities’ welfare has also been increased beside the provision of funds for renovation for worship places of the minorities, he said.

The CM stated the Punjab government has taken solid steps for minorities’ protection and they will be provided due share in the development process. The problems faced by the minority communities will be solved on a priority basis, he further said. Father Sohail Patrick was also present.