LAHORE-Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed inspected the repaired vehicles of different police stations in the city on Tuesday.

SSP Admin Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik, SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar, and MTOs of different divisions were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar briefed CCPO Lahore on vehicle repairing works.

He said that complete repairing of vehicles of police stations, electrical and mechanical work, suspension, and other necessary works are being done.

Zulfiqar Hameed reviewed the electrical and mechanical works of vehicles.

He directed the SP Headquarters to inspect all the vehicles of Lahore Police. He said that all the drivers should keep the vehicles in good condition.

The MTO will also be responsible along with the driver and related charges for poor cleanliness and improper maintenance of the vehicles.