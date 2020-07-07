Share:

LAHORE - Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattah has expressed the resolve to ensure uninterrupted, safe and secure electricity supply to the consumers. While having a telephonic conversation with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, CEO LESCO said that improving distribution system was priority of LESCO. “LESCO is building its future upon a foundation of strong core values”, he said and added that as the electricity industry undergoes massive change, success will come from respect for people, commitment to safety, quality customer services and support for the communities. He said that through public-private partnerships, that reflect these values, LESCO looks forward to grow in this era of unprecedented opportunity. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the friendly approach of LESCO CEO towards business community saying that public-private partnership is the most suitable solution to the issues being faced by the business community. He said that government should support LESCO’s efforts aimed at modernizing the transmission and distribution system. He said that electricity demand is growing in the territory of LESCO. A large chunk of electricity is expected to be added to the national grid after completion of small and large scale power projects in future.