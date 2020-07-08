ISLAMABAD - The Chinese government’s efforts to curb COVID-19 have set an example of a serving national cause and commitment, setting a model before the world as how to deal with the pandemic.
“The efforts made by the Chinese government during the pandemic are marvellous. No country has been able to attach the same importance to the life of every ordinary person,” said Rafiq Khan, a Pakistani engineer living in Hunan province China, who witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic in China.
When recalling the fight against the pandemic, Khan thinks that the measures taken by the Chinese government are particularly useful.
He said that Zhuzhou City was closed in January.
At the beginning, people were particularly uncomfortable with the situation, because they could not go anywhere they wanted, but gradually they started adopting the SOPs to contain the virus.
On the other hand, China offered a remarkable assistance to Pakistan in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
“China gave lots of material and medical assistance for the first time, which fully demonstrated that China is a country with great responsibility, great love, and great righteousness,” he said