Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that every step will be taken to stabilize the prices of flour and other essential items.

He added that provision of flour will be ensured at the fixed rate and indiscriminate legal action will be initiated against those involved in an unauthorized increase in the price of the flour bags.

He reiterated that indiscriminate action will be initiated against illegal profiteers and hoarders adding that instructions have been issued to cabinet committee for price control in this regard.

Illegal increase in the rates of essential items will not be tolerated and the government will fully protect the rights of the common man.

No one will be allowed to exploit the people and every step will be taken to provide relief to the masses, the CM concluded