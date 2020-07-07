Share:

LAHORE-Corteva Agriscience marked its first-year anniversary by announcing its 10-year commitments to advance sustainability throughout the global food system. The goals span a wide range of initiatives for farmers, the land, communities where employees and customers live and work and in its own operations.

“Our mission at Corteva Agriscience to lead the agriculture industry towards better, more sustainable outcomes in our country is more important now than ever. We believe there is no better time to commit to protecting and preserving the source of our food and helping our communities thrive.” said Corteva Agriscience’s Country Lead for Pakistan, Arshad Shafiq here Tuesday. “Improvements in farm productivity through end to end solutions, increased farmers’ access to tools, soil and water stewardship by introducing newer ways of rice farming, strengthening local community partnerships, eco-friendly solutions in supply chain operations are some of the goals included in our sustainability program in Pakistan.” said Tallal Hakeem, Corteva Agriscience’s Regulatory Affairs and Stewardship Lead for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

These sustainability commitments will provide tools and training to help increase yield stability, optimize inputs and improve climate resilience. Commitments to soil health, water stewardship and biodiversity are also included. Corteva Agriscience’s goals will champion and protect employees and people throughout the food system and the broader agriculture community. Within their business operations, the company is pledging to innovate sustainably, establish a climate strategy, use sustainable packaging and increase their work sites’ sustainability efforts.