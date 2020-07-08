Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Covid-19 pandemic carries long-term economic repercussions for global economies specially the developing world.

He further said that more coordinated efforts were required to overcome the diseases on one hand and work together for economies to flourish, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Senate chairman expressed these views in a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad on Tuesday. He said that developed as well as the developing world was faced with similar challenge, however, the developing countries lacked infrastructure and resources to effectively flatten the Covid-19 curve. Sanjrani observed that the virus was spreading in Pakistan, however, government was making all out efforts to bring the deadly disease under control through lockdown, testing, tracing and quarantine. He also expressed deep condolences on behalf of the parliament for the loss of human lives due to coronavirus.

Regarding bilateral relations, the Senate chairman said that both sides enjoyed good relations at different level and there was need to further enhance mutual collaboration in different sectors including frequent parliamentary exchanges and other high-level visits. He said that Pakistan highly valued it bilateral ties with United Kingdom and they desired to further expand their relations in different sectors.

Sanjrani said that enhanced parliamentary linkages and institutional collaboration would help in building consensus on many issues. He stated that Balochistan and specially Gwadar Port were offering abundant opportunities for investment as latter was being regarded as future of regional development.

He further said that UK has provided huge assistance to Pakistan for social sector development.

He also thanked the government and parliament of UK for adopting stance on Kashmir issue.

The newly appointed high commissioner thanked chairman Senate for his candid views on bilateral relations. He also emphasised the need to further strengthen mutual cooperation.