KARACHI - The Coronavirus claimed 42 more lives, lifting the death toll to 1614 and infected 1388 others raising the tally to 97626.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

He said that overnight 42 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1614 which constituted 1.7 per cent death rate. “Till Monday the death rate in Sindh was 1.6 percent,” the Chief Minister said and added this needed to be controlled through awareness and timely treatment.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1388 more cases of coronavirus were detected after conducting 9317 tests that constituted 15 percent current detection rate.

He added that overall 524222 samples have been tested which diagnosed 97626 cases, of them 54676 patients have recovered, including 821 overnight.

The overall recovery rate comes to 56 percent and detection rate 19 percent, he said.

The CM said that currently 41336 patients were under treatment, of them 39713 in home isolation, 349 at Isolation Centers and 1274 in different hospitals.

He added that currently the condition of 650 patients was stated to be critical, among them 76 have been put on ventilators.

According to the statement, out of total 1388 new cases Karachi has 629 cases, 233 South, 164 East, 85 Central, 44 Korangi, 65 Malir and 38 West.

He added that Khairpur has 86, Hyderabad 69, Umerkot 66, Sanghar 66, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Sukkur 48, Korangi 44, Kashmore 41, Badin 39, Jamshoro 37, Nausheroferoze 27, Matiari 16, Mirpurkhas 16, Tando Allahyar 14, Shikarpur 10, T.M Khan, Larkana and Jacobabad seven each, Dadu three and Ghotki one.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as part of life.