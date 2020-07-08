Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Aurangzaib Badini on Tuesday said at least 122 domiciles obtained from Quetta were canceled on the basis of forgery so far while the process of verification domiciles of employees posted in the federal department on the quota of Balochistan were being continued.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists called on him at his Office, said the investigation of other domiciles was underway and in this regard, data of persons working in federal departments was being collected on the domiciles certificate of Quetta for the interest of educated youth of the province.

He said the action was being taken against fake domiciles across Balochistan on instructions of Federal and Provincial governments in order to ensure the quota system of Balochistan at the central department for removing the consultation of leaders and youth in this context.

The DC said the federal and provincial regimes had taken decision against fake domiciles after raising false domicile issues in Senate Session by senators.

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mastung Mehboob Ahmed Achakzai had canceled fake domiciles of 400 persons after conducting scrutiny.