KARACHI - District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) in the metropolis have implemented the rain emergency plan in their respective areas to facilitate the people in case of any emergency during the rain. Dewatering, cleaning of roads and removal of garbage and debris was being performed in districts Korangi and East by the staffers of the DMCs concerned on Tuesday. It may be noted here that the rain water was accumulated in lanes and low-laying areas after the rain on Monday which was being removed with the help of dewatering pumps. The staffers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) were also coordinating with the DMCs in connection with the rain emergency.

Chocking points in nullahs were also cleared to smooth and unhindered flow of sewerage water. Chairman Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza and Chairman East Moeed Anwer along with officials concerned reviewed the arrangements to cope with the rain emergency during visits to different areas of districts Korangi and East here.