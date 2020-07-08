Share:

peshawar - A video of a woman consuming crystal meth (ice) went viral on social media, prompting the police to form a committee to investigate the drug supply to various parks in the provincial capital.

The woman reveals in the video, while sitting in a park, how she received the ice in the public place.

A spokesman for Peshawar Police said the committee, headed by SP City, would also get information from the woman. The spokesman said since beginning of this year around 33kg ice had been seized, 721 alleged drug smugglers had been arrested and 634 cases registered.

Meanwhile, KP police held their first online Darbar on Tuesday. IG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi spoke to the officers and jawans of various areas in the provincial capital. He said the police must improve their attitude towards visitors at the police stations.

The police chief said 90 percent Khasadar and Levies personnel of tribal districts had been merged in the regular police force while the appointment of the children of police martyrs was also being considered.