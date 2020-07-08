Share:

KARACHI - Dow University of Medical Sciences (DUHS) has deducted the 50 percent salaries of faculty members and others due to its financial crises. The DUHS administration has deducted the salaries of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, resident medical officers, medical officers and others by 50 percent.

The medical university management has also unable to pay salaries to faculty members on time since two months which causing grave inconvenience for employees.

The DUHS administration has cuts 50 percent salaries of more than 4,000 faculty members and others owing its financial constraints.

The faculty members of Dow University of Medical Sciences , Dow Medical College (DMC),OJHA Institute of Chest Diseases (OICD), Dow Dental College (DDC), Dow International Medical College (DIMC), Dow International Dental College (DIDC), Dow College of Pharmacy (DCOP), Dr Ishrat Ul Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences ( DIKIOHS) and other institutions has been paid half salaries.

Vice-Chancellor, DUHS, Prof Saeed Qureshi, said DUHS was unable to pay salaries of faculty members due to financial issues as Sindh Government had not released last quarter budget of the fiscal year 2019-20 yet.

He said deducted salaries of staff would be deposited in their accounts in future after the release of funds from the provincial government.