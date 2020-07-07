Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Skipper Aamir Sohail believes the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should make a return tour to Pakistan, as the Cricket Board (PCB) has honoured their Future Tour Programme (FTP) commitment for the series. “I am pleased that PCB has made an effort to honour their FTP commitment and visit England to play the Test and T20 series. I believe such tours, especially in these troubling times, are very important and send a positive message to rest of the world. It shows that cricket boards are ready to stand by each other in tough times, as each has contractually binding commitments with their sponsors and broadcasters. “So, for one cricket board to go out of their way to help another as what Pakistan doing is commendable and sets a great precedence for others to follow. The ECB should repay this favour and make a return tour which, for me, is also the ethically correct thing to do on their part. However, for that to happen, the PCB will need to approach the matter in an intelligent way and negotiate the issue to the satisfaction of both parties,” he said.