Karachi - Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the best working coordination and professional harmony was seen among all the institutions during the rains ‘as the water was drained out smoothly.’

Presiding over a meeting in Sindh Local Government Department Emergency Control Room here for forming strategies regarding rains and Eid-ul-Adha, Nasir said that neither rain water was stagnant nor urban flood was witnessed for which he said all DMCs, KMC especially Karachi Water and Sewerage Board deserved to be hailed. Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Special Secretary Local Government Chirag-ud-Din Hanguro, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman,DMCs’ representatives were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that Sindh government had already made all arrangements and precautionary measures for this time, due to which the rains could not create the same chaotic situation as previously. Appreciating the policy of joint initiatives, Nasir said that special attention should be paid to the underpasses including the choking points of all the drains. “More funds are being released to the DMCs through the commissioners for cleaning the drains. It is the responsibility of the officers of the department to cooperate professionally with their subordinates in case of emergency so that the chain of public service can be further strengthened and stabilized,” he added.

Giving further instructions, the provincial minister said that If there were any disputes between the two institutions, they should be settled by sitting down, because the people had to bear the brunt of the disputes between the two institutions and people also faced delays and inconveniences in their work.

He said that special places should be allotted in each area for the sacrifice and Sindh Solid Waste Department should make arrangements for immediate removal of animals hides from these places. He further said that all local bodies chairmen should use their role and influence for collective sacrifice. The Minister directed all the Municipal Commissioners to be present on the occasion to take their respective chairmen into confidence before taking any action.

Roshan Ali Sheikh informed the Minister that orders had been issued to shift the temporary garbage transfer station from Siraj-ud-Dawla College Liaquatabad and formulate a strategy for holding mass sacrifices on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in consultation with all district chairmen.

Sindh Solid Waste ready to respond in rain emergency situation

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh in connection with rain emergency, directed the contractors concerned to complete the arrangements for rain on emergency basis.

He also directed to deploy staff in shifts for drainage of rain water in East, South and Malir districts and keep the complaint centers active, said a statement on Tuesday.

After the monsoon rains on Monday, the staffers of SSWMB immediately started removing water from the roads which continued till morning and the main streets were cleared immediately.

Meanwhile, MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar accompanied by Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani visited districts South, West and Gond Pass landfill sites and inspected the sanitation and drainage works. Meanwhile, he directed the concerned officers on the spot to mobilize teams to provide relief to the people in the monsoon season besides picking up normal garbage.

He also directed the contractors in Central, Korangi, West and district councils where Chinese contractors did not work to remove the garbage to landfill sites.

The people can contact for complaints registrations at district East: 021-35314171), 021-35314172, District South : 21-32744473, 021-32744474, for Malir District : 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, Head Office WhatsApp no: 0318-1030851 and phone no: 021-99333702 will remain active, where staff will immediately provide details to the concerned officers for redressal of grievances.