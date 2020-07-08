Share:

KANDHKOT - Three people including father and son were killed whereas seven others sustained serious injuries in a clash between Bangwar community here on Tuesday.

According to details, the tragic incident had occurred in the limits of police A-section near Malir stop. Police sources said that they were belonging to the same family and village of shahmore Bangwar.

Police told that there was an old dispute of land among the community, on the day of incident, they opened fire indiscriminately as they confronted each other as a result two people identified father Nazir Ahmed Bangwar and his son Abdul Rauf were killed on the spot while Shabir Ahmed was succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. However seven people namely Saeed Ahmed, Sadique, Bashir Ahmed, Shah dost, Ali Mohammad, Mir Mohammad, Ali Abbas got serious injuries police said.

Later they shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities. Whereas no arrest had been made till filling of this report.

Meanwhile five people of Sabzoi community were critically injured in the jurisdiction of police C-section village Baho Sabzoi. According to details, People from Sabzoi community fought each other as they used axes, pelted stones, bricks and glasses against each other, resultantly five people including Abdul Sattar, Mashoque Ali, Ali Murad, Ghulam Rasool and one another sustained serious injuries. After quarrelled patrolling police reached on the spot and shifted injured to near-by hospital.