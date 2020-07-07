Share:

Islamabad-The release of Gal Gadot’s upcoming blockbuster has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, yet she is not letting the news get her down.

The Wonder Woman star, 35, was seen stepping out in Neve Tzedek in her native Israel looking elegant and stylish in a striped maxi dress with spaghetti straps. She scraped her hair back to showcase her bone structure while she protected her face with a mask and donned a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Gal looked stunning as she emerged in the flowing dress which was simple yet sophisticated and perfect for the hot weather. Opting against heels, she sported a pair of plain nude sandals with straps. She scraped her dark tresses into a tight bun while hiding her face behind the mask and a pair of designer sunglasses to shield her eyes.