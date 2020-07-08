Share:

The government has decided to reopen educational institutions across the country in Pakistan during the first week of September, which were shut since March to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that was chaired by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood and attended by ministers of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was decided that coronavirus situation will be thoroughly monitored before opening the institutions.

The meeting decided to reopen all educational institutions across the country from September with a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs). It was also decided that examinations will be conducted with SOPs while COVID-19 situation in the country will be reviewed before the opening of the educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education will forward its recommendations to the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) to take a final decision with regard to the resumption of academic activities in the country.

The final approval in this regard will be taken in National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting on July 9. Earlier in June, the federal government had asked the provincial authorities to come up with their proposals to resume academic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Education sought proposals to reopen education institutes on a trial basis in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that govt had canceled all board exams across the country and extended the closure of schools till July 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

In March 2020, the Pakistani government had closed all the schools, colleges and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.