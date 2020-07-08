Share:

Education ministers on Wednesday have agreed on reopening educational institutes across the country in first week of September with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that was chaired by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood and attended by ministers of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was decided that coronavirus situation will be thoroughly monitored before opening the institutions.

The final approval in this regard will be taken in National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting on July 9.

In March 2020, the Pakistani government had closed all the schools, colleges and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.