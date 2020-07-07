Share:

On Friday, the PTI government increased the price of petrol by Rs 25.58 per litre; one litre of petrol is currently Rs 100. Previously, the price of petrol was Rs 74.52, but unfortunately, most petrol companies were unwilling to sell it and Pakistan was facing an acute petrol crisis. People were frantically searching for petrol. Moreover, the government has failed to deal with petroleum companies.

The price of diesel has gone up to Rs 101.46 per litre from an existing Rs 80.15, reflecting an increase of Rs 21.31. This fuel is used in the transport and agriculture sector. Therefore, an increase in its price would affect these sectors and inflation would most likely go up.

The price of kerosene oil has increased by Rs 23.50. Now it is Rs 59.06 per litre, previously it was Rs 35.56. It is used in remote areas where LPG is not available. The price of light diesel oil has also gone up by Rs 17.84, and now it is at Rs 55.98 per litre, previously it was Rs 38.14. This fuel is used by the industry.

Furthermore, the government will continue charging Rs 30 per litre petroleum levy on petrol and diesel, Rs 6 per litre on kerosene oil and Rs 3 per litre LDO. On the other hand, Federal Minister for Petroleum, Omar Ayub, says the only reason petroleum prices are increasing is due to the sharp increase in prices in the international market.

SARFRAZ SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.