PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, while expressing dissatisfaction over the progress in handing over the newly constructed buildings for hospitals, schools and colleges, has directed the high ups of Communication & Works, Health, Elementary & Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments to ensure proper handing over of all the buildings within one month.
He further directed the authorities of C&W Department to complete all remaining petty nature of works in those buildings on urgent basis and complete all the arrangements to hand them over to the client departments.
Presiding over a joint meeting of C&W, Health, Elementary & Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments, he also directed the high ups of the client departments to take all necessary steps to ensure provision of the required staff and equipments in those buildings by the time these were handed over to them and could be fully functionalized without further delay.
The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made on the handing/taking over of the newly constructed buildings of the schools, colleges and hospitals across the province.
Besides Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra, Minister of Elementary & Secondary Education Akbar Ayub and Advisor to CM on Higher Education Khaleeq ur Rahman, the meeting was also attended by the administrative secretaries and other concerned high ups of the departments.
The Chief Minister said that he would convene another meeting exactly after one month to review progress on the subject matter and by that time all departments should complete responsibilities falling on their parts adding that in case of unsatisfactory progress, strict disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible ones and no one would be spared.
“The public should benefit from the developmental schemes without any delay, and this is the only purpose for which public money has been spent on these schemes,” Mahmood Khan said and added that negligence or delay at any level would not be tolerated.
He said though the Corona pandemic had affected the pace of developmental projects but even then the government had to perform to ensure better service delivery.
Mahmood Khan also directed the provincial ministers to hold regular meetings of their departments to review progress on the developmental schemes of their respective departments. He termed the uplift of both the education and health sector as top priorities of his government and directed the Finance Department to accord top priority to the approval of schedule of new expenditures (SNEs) for creation of new vacancies in Health and Education Departments.