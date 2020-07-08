Share:

PESHAWAR - Under the auspices of Mohmand Political Alliance, a Jirga of la­cal tribal elders was held at Mohmand Press Club on Tues­day.

President Mohmand Political Alliance and JUI-F District Amir Mufti Arif Haqqani presided over the Jirga. MNA Sajid Khan, MPA Nisar Mohmand, former Senator Hafiz Rashid, leaders of all political parties, leaders of the area and local journalists participated in the Jirga.

The main focus of the Jirga discussion was the issues being faced by the Mohmand tribes­men.

The discussion continued for about 5 hours. The Jirga dis­cussed issues including War­sak Dam royalty, restoration of internet services in the tribal district, special quota for Mo­hmand tribes and recruitment of local people in Mohmand Ca­det College.

The Jirga unanimously issued a 14-point declaration demand­ing opening of Gorsal trade route with Pak-Afghan border, immediate rehabilitation, rights of Mohmand district in Warsak Dam, concessions in Mohmand Dam, reconstruction of demol­ished houses, restoration of Mo­hmand Khasadar and conces­sions for 10 years. Recruitment of local people for local jobs, restoration of internet and end to load-shedding and 50% quo­ta in Mohmand Cadet College and staff quota to Mohmand tribe.

The Jirga also demanded equal share for tribal districts in NFC award and giving its share to Mohmand District in the CPEC labour law. It was decid­ed that a Grand Jirga would be held under the political alliance, in which a joint committee of all tribal leaders, political leaders, journalists and youth scholars would be formed to settle the is­sues being faced by Mohmand District