Police on Wednesday secured a broadcast writer Ali Salman Alvi from Islamabad over affirmations of slaughtering his spouse Sadaf Zahra and covering up the whole case by naming it a suicide.

The police have captured the denounced and enrolled a case against him on the complaint of the victim’s sister.

“The occurrence happened on June 29 and we captured Ali Salman on the same day,” the police said as a high-ranking test body to be driven by a Administrator of Police (SP) is shaped to test into the matter.

The police claimed that it had carried out autopsy and forensics of the body conjointly sent the suicide note of the casualty for forensics to find out its authenticity.

Moreover, the complaint recorded by Sadaf Zahra’s sister examined that Ali Salman called them from the victim’s phone on the day of the occurrence, claiming that she had done something terrible to herself.