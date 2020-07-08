PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the provincial government to restore internet services in the tribal merged districts so that students could attend online classes as universities were closed due to Corona pandemic and lockdown.
The provincial assembly adopted a resolution moved by lawmaker Mir Kalam Khan, stating that students of the merged districts needed internet, which was a necessity in the modern age, for people in general and for students in particular.
The resolution said the provincial government should request the federal government to restore mobile phone network as well as internet service in the merged district areas.
The issue of standing committees was also taken up on the assembly floor after Awami National Party’s Khushdil Khan objected to the dissolution of the bodies.
Khushdil said the standing committees had been formed with the consensus of the House and why were dissolved on the motion of one member. He said the speaker must restore all committees as the order of the dissolution mere on the motion of one member was unconstitutional.
The KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani assured that the standing committees would be constituted with the consensus of treasury and opposition members next week.
Shagufta Malik of the ANP and Nighat Orakzai of the PPP said the members visiting the federal capital for one reason or another faced hardships because of the closure of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.
In reply, Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said KP House was closed due to lockdown and now the administration should open it.
Ahmad Kundi, from the PPP, moved an adjournment movement as he wanted discussion on non-utilization of KP’s water share under the IRSA Water Accord-1991.
The KP local Government Act 2020, and KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 were presented in the House while the KP Medical Teaching Institutes Reforms (amendment) Bill 2020 was passed amid objection from the opposition that bill was neither part of the agenda nor copies were provided to the members.
Later, speaker adjourned the house till Friday 3pm