PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the provincial government to restore internet services in the tribal merged districts so that stu­dents could attend online classes as universities were closed due to Corona pandemic and lockdown.

The provincial assembly adopt­ed a resolution moved by lawmak­er Mir Kalam Khan, stating that students of the merged districts needed internet, which was a ne­cessity in the modern age, for peo­ple in general and for students in particular.

The resolution said the provin­cial government should request the federal government to restore mobile phone network as well as internet service in the merged dis­trict areas.

The issue of standing commit­tees was also taken up on the as­sembly floor after Awami National Party’s Khushdil Khan objected to the dissolution of the bodies.

Khushdil said the standing com­mittees had been formed with the consensus of the House and why were dissolved on the motion of one member. He said the speak­er must restore all committees as the order of the dissolution mere on the motion of one member was unconstitutional.

The KP Assembly Speaker Mush­taq Ghani assured that the stand­ing committees would be con­stituted with the consensus of treasury and opposition members next week.

Shagufta Malik of the ANP and Nighat Orakzai of the PPP said the members visiting the feder­al capital for one reason or anoth­er faced hardships because of the closure of the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa House in Islamabad.

In reply, Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said KP House was closed due to lockdown and now the administration should open it.

Ahmad Kundi, from the PPP, moved an adjournment move­ment as he wanted discussion on non-utilization of KP’s water share under the IRSA Water Ac­cord-1991.

The KP local Government Act 2020, and KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 were presented in the House while the KP Medical Teaching In­stitutes Reforms (amendment) Bill 2020 was passed amid objec­tion from the opposition that bill was neither part of the agenda nor copies were provided to the mem­bers.

Later, speaker adjourned the house till Friday 3pm