Share:

To improve the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial government has launched a litigation information management system.

According to a notification from the Local Government Department on Wednesday, all relevant offices of the department will upload their respective data on legal and judicial proceedings on the system within fifteen days.

In a statement, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash said the system will be used to track the progress of different legal cases and the performance of the department.

He said that besides improving the governance, the system will also help in lessening the illegal practices.