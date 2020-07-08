PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has taken a revolutionary step in the context of the provincial litigation policy and activated the litigation information management system.
The Local Government Department, in this regard, on Tuesday issued a notification to the concerned offices.
According to the details, all concerned offices of the LG Department would upload data regarding legal and judicial proceedings on the litigation information management system while the data related to all legal and judicial matters would be uploaded within 15 days.
Commenting on the new Litigation Information System, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Local Government, said that a uniform litigation system would help monitor performance of the Local Government Department, while it was a revolutionary step for the betterment of governance.
He said with the help of the new system, it would be easy to known that in which office how many legal and judicial cases were going on and what was their nature.
He said digitization was essential for good governance to ensure delivery of the best services in the shortest possible time.