PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that so far a total of 24,785 passengers have returned home via Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) through 162 flights while 2,754 passengers departed to different countries.
Ajmal Wazir was talking to media persons on Tuesday during his visit to BKIA where he was briefed by Airport Manager Ubaid-Ur-Rehman Abbasi about the arrangements made for the arrival and departure of passengers amid Covid-19.
He said 14 dead bodies of overseas Pakistanis had also been brought back to country bringing the tally to 78. He said well trained medical staff had been deputed at the airport including 13 doctors who are regularly monitoring and providing health facilities to the incoming and outgoing passengers.
The Advisor said that since April, 48,190 persons, including airport staff and passengers, had been screened. As per standard operating procedures (SOPs), the entry of non-passengers had been banned as a precautionary measure to check the spread of Coronavirus.
He lauded the performance of airport management and staff during Covid-19.
Talking about capacity of hospitals, Ajmal Wazir said a total of 200 hospitals with 5,440 beds across the province had been reserved for Corona patients.
He said the newly built Women and Children Hospital Charsadda containing 50 beds and Nishtarabad Hospital having capacity of 58 beds allocated for Corona patients, would be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
Ajmal Wazir said at present 50 percent of beds reserved for Corona patients were vacant in hospitals across the province whereas 63 patients were on ventilator.
Disclosing the latest Corona situation in the province, Ajmal Wazir said the ratio of daily positive Corona cases had reduced to 15 percent.
The death ratio had also dropped from 5.2 percent to 3.6 percent. Ajmal Wazir said that so far 154,278 Corona tests had been conducted.
Talking about smart lockdown, Ajmal Wazir said, “Smart lockdown has been implemented in 244 areas having population of 883390. He said in smart lockdown areas movement of people had been restricted to curtail the spread of virus.
He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself monitored the steps being taken against Corona.