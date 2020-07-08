Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on In­formation and Public Rela­tions Ajmal Wazir has said that so far a total of 24,785 passengers have returned home via Bacha Khan Interna­tional Airport (BKIA) through 162 flights while 2,754 pas­sengers departed to different countries.

Ajmal Wazir was talking to media persons on Tuesday during his visit to BKIA where he was briefed by Airport Manager Ubaid-Ur-Rehman Abbasi about the arrange­ments made for the arrival and departure of passengers amid Covid-19.

He said 14 dead bodies of overseas Pakistanis had also been brought back to coun­try bringing the tally to 78. He said well trained medical staff had been deputed at the airport including 13 doctors who are regularly monitoring and providing health facilities to the incoming and outgoing passengers.

The Advisor said that since April, 48,190 persons, includ­ing airport staff and passen­gers, had been screened. As per standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs), the entry of non-passengers had been banned as a precautionary measure to check the spread of Coronavirus.

He lauded the performance of airport management and staff during Covid-19.

Talking about capacity of hospitals, Ajmal Wazir said a total of 200 hospitals with 5,440 beds across the prov­ince had been reserved for Corona patients.

He said the newly built Women and Children Hospi­tal Charsadda containing 50 beds and Nishtarabad Hospi­tal having capacity of 58 beds allocated for Corona patients, would be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Ajmal Wazir said at present 50 percent of beds reserved for Corona patients were va­cant in hospitals across the province whereas 63 patients were on ventilator.

Disclosing the latest Co­rona situation in the prov­ince, Ajmal Wazir said the ratio of daily positive Coro­na cases had reduced to 15 percent.

The death ratio had also dropped from 5.2 percent to 3.6 percent. Ajmal Wazir said that so far 154,278 Corona tests had been conducted.

Talking about smart lock­down, Ajmal Wazir said, “Smart lockdown has been implemented in 244 areas having population of 883390. He said in smart lockdown ar­eas movement of people had been restricted to curtail the spread of virus.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself mon­itored the steps being taken against Corona.