Kulbhushan Jadhav denied to record a audit request beneath Pakistani law against the passing sentence granted to him, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Indian Naval force officer Jadhav was captured on charges of surveillance in Balochistan in Walk 2016 and sentenced to passing by a military court a year later.

Last July, the Universal Court of Equity requested Pakistan to supply consular get to to Jadhav and survey his passing sentence.

On June 17 we welcomed Jadhav to record a request for the reexamination of his conviction and advertised him lawful representation but he denied to record the appeal and instep favored to take after up on his pending leniency appeal.

According to the reports, the government had moreover more than once composed to the Indian Tall Commission to record the appeal and start the method for a audit some time recently the deadline

Amid a press conference on Wednesday, Extra Attorney-General Ahmed Irfan and the Outside Office’s Director-General of South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan sanctioned on May 20 the Worldwide Court of Equity Audit and Reevaluation Law, 2020 which permits surveys petitions inside a certain period of time.

The petitions can be recorded to the Islamabad Tall Court, clarified Irfan, including that it in this case, it can be recorded by Jadhav himself, an designated agent or a consular official of the Indian Tall Commission.