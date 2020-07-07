Share:

Islamabad-Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey was a record breaking failure at the box office. According to the robot, the sequel to Birds of Prey has been canned. ‘Warners [Brothers] no longer believes in the concept or in the creative team behind the movie,’ the publication’s source said.

It would be a big blow for Margot, 30, who also played a major part in producing the superhero film. Birds of Prey failed at the box office, recording the worst opening of any DC Comics superhero movie, bringing in just US$201.9million worldwide. This was worse than the critically panned Green Lantern film, which still brought in US$219.9million in 2011. In comparison, DC Comic’s female-led 2017 film Wonder Woman brought in US$821.8million at the worldwide box office. Margot was also expected be the lead in the next Suicide Squad film after Birds of Prey anticipated success.