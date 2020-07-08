Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday announced to stage protest before the Parliament House if K-Electric refused to provide uninterrupted power supply to the city.

“Members of the Sindh Assembly, National Assembly and Senate hailing from MQM-P will stage protest in front of the Parliament House if K-Electric refuses to change its attitude,” said Senior Deputy Convener of the MQM-P Amir Khan during a presser at party headquarters in Bahadurabad along with other party leaders.

He said that they had held several meetings with the K-Electric representatives and Energy Minister Omar Ayub, which remained futile in resolving power issues faced by the metropolis.

Amir Khan said that citizens were already facing lockdown and scorching heat and unannounced load-shedding from K-Electric had further added to the misery of the masses.

“Even areas paying 100 percent power bills are forced to suffer from hours of unannounced load shedding,” he said.

The MQM-P leader lamented that the power tariff for the K-Electric consumers was raised by Rs 2.85 per unit. “It is due to our efforts that an additional 800 megawatts of electricity is provided to K-Electric from the national grid,” he said adding that however, this facility failed to provide respite to the Karaciities, who suffered in scorching heat from load-shedding.

He said that they even helped in improving K-Electric’s gas supply from 140 mmcf to 276 mmcf. “However, the power company failed to improve its production capacity which shows their incompetency,” he said. He further lamented that the K-Electric was charging excessive bills from the consumers.