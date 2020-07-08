Share:

Islamabad - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of the leaders of parliamentary parties in the National Assembly today to maintain decorum in the house during the proceedings. The parliamentary leaders will discuss the business of the House and maintaining decorum as per the Rules of Procedure in the House during the 23rd session of the National Assembly. Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, Asad Umar, Dr. Shirin Mazari, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Aminul Haq, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheeruddin Babar have been invited to attend the meeting. Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr from GDA, Khalid Hussain Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal from Balochistan National Party, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Jamhoori Watan Party and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani have also been invited. PPP parliamentary leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan, and Amir Haider Azam Khan from Awami National Party have been invited to attend the meeting.