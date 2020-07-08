Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly of Pakistan will host the inaugural meeting of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan- Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the National Assembly today.

The meeting will be attended by key Ministers of the Cabinet, parliamentarians, Advisors & Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan and relevant Federal Secretaries on the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser.

The meeting will seek to complement the democratic vision of the elected house to promote parliamentary role in deepening bilateral relationship with Afghanistan.

Under the leadership of the Speaker National Assembly, in the near past, a number of steps have been taken for cementing relations with Parliaments of other countries. Parliamentary friendship groups have been established on the reciprocity basis with 93 Parliaments of the world and Parliamentary exchange program has been revitalized.

Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship group was first established in the National Assembly of Pakistan on 24th March 2005. Since then, the group has remained active in terms of parliamentary interactions, cooperation on parliamentary businesses and maintenance of parliamentary oversight of the bilateral relations between the two countries.