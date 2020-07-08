Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has planned to complete the installation of 2,500 oxygen aided beds in across country hospitals by July 31.

A spokesman of NDMA said the provision of more oxygen beds were part of the plan to enhance the capacity of Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the country wide hospitals. He said from out of a total of 2,500 beds, the fixture of some 1,434 oxygen supported beds had already been completed at different hospitals. While the task of fitting the rest of 1,066 such beds having all modern facilities for COVID-19 patients would be accomplished by July 31.

The project includes provision of ICU beds, oxygen piping and cylinders to facilitate the COVID patients. These beds would have all required facilities including ventilators, BiPAP, nasal cannula and pulse oximeters. It merits mentioning here that the NDMA was conveyed about the requirements of 2,150 oxygenated beds in across the country hospitals but the authority decided to provide 2,500 beds to hospitals help accommodate maximum number of the deadly virus patients.

On the other hand, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that over 7494 violations of health guidelines were noted during the last 24 hours across Pakistan.

The NCOC said on Tuesday that more than 604 markets and shops and 981 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were fined and sealed due to the violations. It said the provincial governments besides AJK, GB and ICT were making all out efforts to enforce health guidelines and compliance of the instructions for public safety and well-being and contain spread of coronavirus.

As per details, in AJK 1102 violations were recorded and in response 28 markets and shops were closed and sealed while 182 PSVs were fined. In GB, 135 violations of health guidelines were observed and subsequently, 44 markets and shops were closed and sealed and seven PSVs were fined. In KP, 3,323 violations were observed where 147 markets and shops were closed and sealed and seven PSVs were fined. In Punjab, a total of 1925 violations were recorded where 324 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 531 PSVs were fined. In Balochistan, 434 violations were observed where 44 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 167 PSVs were also fined. In Islamabad Capital Territory, 30 violations of SOPs and health guidelines were noted where 3 markets were closed and sealed and 2 PSVs were fined. In Sindh, 545 violations were recorded where 32 markets/ shops were sealed and closed and 105 PSVs were fined.